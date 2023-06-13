TULSA, Okla. (KFOR/Oklahoma Watch) – The Tulsa Police Department says its investigation into an October 2021 arrest of a 70-year-old woman in a mental health crisis has been completed, but the results of the investigation are unknown.

The backlash began in early 2022 when a startling 6-minute video of the officers’ body camera footage showed their interaction with LaDonna Paris, 70, who was suffering from a mental health crisis with her bipolar disorder and locked herself in the bathroom.

Police tried to get Paris out for about 34 minutes.

In the video, officers acknowledge that Paris was having a mental health episode.

“This is going to be so fun,” said Officer Ronni Carrocia in body camera footage. “I love my job.”

Carrocia can be seen in the video laughing while hitting the door handle with her foot and pushing on the door.

After Paris wouldn’t come out, police kicked down the door and went in.

She was eventually arrested and spent a month in jail.

After a month, she was released with no charges due to her mental health status.

Following release of the video, Tulsa PD released a statement that said, in part,

“To be clear, the banter between the officers outside of the presence of the suspect can be

received as unprofessional and has been addressed with the Officers.

The overall actions of the Officers and the way in which the call was handled is within the

policies of the Tulsa Police Department.”

In May 2022, Paris filed a civil rights lawsuit against Tulsa police officers, the city, and the mayor over the ordeal.

After initiating an inquiry following pressures from the public, Tulsa PD now says the investigation has been concluded.

However, according to Oklahoma Watch, Tulsa PD spokesperson Capt. Richard Meulenberg IV told reporters via email the investigation was complete, but would not say which officers were under review, what investigators found or whether any officers were disciplined.

Meulenberg did say none of the officers faced disciplinary action that resulted in loss of pay, suspension, demotion or termination – which are all required to be reported by law.

In fact, payroll reports obtained by Oklahoma Watch show that two of the responding officers, including Carrocia, have received pay raises since the release of the video.

Meulenberg told Oklahoma Watch the department won’t release any details about the investigation to the public, seemingly violating the department’s own policy.

“The nature of the allegations, the results of internal investigations, and any disciplinary action taken will be treated as a matter of public information,” the Tulsa Police Department’s policy manual reads.

Oklahoma Watch has since sued the city and the police department over its refusal to provide the incident report for Paris’ arrest, which is a public record. The lawsuit is still open.