Tulsa PD cancels Silver Alert for missing 66-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department has canceled the Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old woman. Authorities say she has been located and returned to her home safely.

Patricia Powers was last seen Saturday afternoon near the 1100 block of N Boston Pl in Tulsa.

Powers is described as a black female, but her clothing description is unknown.

She drives a blue 2020 Ford Fusion with Oklahoma license plate ERV652.

If you see Powers or know her whereabouts, contact Tulsa Police immediately.