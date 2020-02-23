Tulsa PD cancels Silver Alert for missing 66-year-old

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Silver Alert

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department has canceled the Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old woman. Authorities say she has been located and returned to her home safely.

Patricia Powers was last seen Saturday afternoon near the 1100 block of N Boston Pl in Tulsa.

Powers is described as a black female, but her clothing description is unknown.

She drives a blue 2020 Ford Fusion with Oklahoma license plate ERV652.

If you see Powers or know her whereabouts, contact Tulsa Police immediately.

Share this story

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter