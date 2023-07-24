TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department says a man has been arrested after shooting and killing three women, including his ex, as well as shooting his own baby.

Tulsa Police responded to reports of a triple homicide at the Wood Creek Apartments near Garnett and I-244 around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Image courtesy Tulsa Police Department.

Officers quickly searched the apartment and found three women dead inside. An infant, who had also been shot, was lying on the ground next to one of the women.

The infant was rushed to the hospital and into surgery. Thankfully, the child is expected to survive.

Through the investigation, detectives learned the suspect, Caleb Venson, arrived the apartment and got inside by shooting out a sliding glass door.

Image courtesy Tulsa Police Department.

Investigators discovered Venson shot and killed his ex/the mother of his child, as well as two other women inside the apartment.

His ex was holding their baby at the time, and Venson also shot the infant.

A 13-year-old witness told officers he was inside the apartment at the time and hid in a back bedroom when he heard the gunshots.

The boy said Venson forced him out of his bedroom and was “very remorseful of his actions.”

The young teen managed to escape out of an apartment window and call for help.

Caleb Venson turned himself in shortly before 8 a.m.

Image courtesy Tulsa Police Department.

Venson was arrested for three counts of First Degree Murder, Shooting with Intent to Kill and First Degree Burglary.

Police say the identities of the three women who died will be released once family has been notified.