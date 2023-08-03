TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed in the head with a flagpole.

According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to a Sonic in Tulsa Hills around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with a flagpole through his head.

Officials say the flagpole entered through the victim’s head under his jaw and exited near his right temple. Firefighters had to cut the pole in order to fit the victim in the ambulance.

The suspect, identified as Clinton Collins, was seen by multiple witnesses charging at the victim and stabbing him in the head with the pole, authorities say. The American Flag was still attached to the pole when officers arrived.

Clinton Collins. Image courtesy Tulsa Police Department.

Tulsa PD says witnesses also recalled hearing Collins say, “That’s what he gets. He deserved it.”

Collins was taken into custody immediately for Maiming AFCF (After Former Conviction of a Felony).

Officials say the victim is expected to live, but may lose an eye.