TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department says a recent shooting investigation turned into a rape investigation after the alleged shooter called authorities to report the crime.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to a shooting scene near 5200 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. around 1:55 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, later identified as Wilfredo Gomez, and he was taken to the hospital.

Wilfredo Gomez, courtesy: Tulsa Police Department

Officials say during the investigation, the Tulsa Police Department received a call from a woman who said she was involved in the shooting, but left the scene out of fear for her life. She also told them she was a victim of rape.

The woman has a protective order against Gomez.

She told investigators Gomez came to her house, forced his way through the door, pushed her into a bedroom, sexually assaulted and raped her.

The victim said following the rape, she grabbed her gun and shot at Gomez several times. Gomez was hit one time in the foot.

After receiving treatment, Gomez was arrested and taken to the Tulsa County Jail on Rape by Force or Fear After Former Conviction of a Felony and Violation of a Protective Order complaints.