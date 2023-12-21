TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department has confirmed a road rage incident led to a shooting on Wednesday.

Tulsa officials say that officers responded to a gas station at 51st and Mingo for a shooting call at around 8:40 p.m. on December 20. When officers arrived, they found the shooting victim and the shooting suspect both in the parking lot. The victim had a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect, identified as Darron Payne, was taken into custody, according to Tulsa Police.

Through the investigation, Tulsa officers confirm they learned Darron Payne and his mother had left a nearby church when they noticed a PT Cruise driving aggressively behind them.

Darron Payne said that during the road rage incident, he believed the PT Cruiser was going to hit his vehicle. Payne admitted to firing two shots at the PT Cruiser in an attempt to get the PT Cruiser to back off. Both cars stopped at the gas station, where the shooting victim (in the PT Cruiser) and the suspect both got out of their cars and continued arguing until officers arrived.

Authorities say, the shooting victim is expected to be okay.

Darron Payne was arrested for Shooting With Intent to Kill.

Tulsa Police say they encourage everyone to follow the laws when driving, be considerate of other drivers, and remain aware of your surroundings at all times.

Visit https://exchange.aaa.com/…/driving…/aggressive-driving/ for resources and more information about Road Rage/Aggressive Driving.