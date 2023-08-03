TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department says a woman was arrested after attacking a 69-year-old judge in her chambers Wednesday afternoon.

Tulsa officers were called to the State of Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals around 12:30 p.m., August 2.

Witnesses told police a woman knocked on the door to the office and demanded to come in. She managed to get inside and started taking drinks and food from the kitchen.

Officials say the judge confronted the woman, later identified as Breanne Williams, “who then spit on [the judge] and tried to punch and kick her several times.”

Images courtesy Tulsa Police Department.

After court security got Williams out of the building, she then ran across the street to a hotel, where she holed up inside a room on the second floor.

As Tulsa officers demanded Williams come out of the room, she opened the door naked before closing it again, according to the department.

Officers got a master key to the room and found Williams in the bathroom.

She eventually put her clothes back on and was taken into custody. The Tulsa Police Department said she also tried to kick an officer in the process.

Williams booked into the Tulsa jail on charges of Assault & Battery on a District Judge, Second-Degree Burglary and Obstructing Justice.