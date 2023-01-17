TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department says a 6-year-old was shot in the chest Sunday morning, and by Monday evening, a 17-year-old was arrested as the shooting suspect.

Just before 11 a.m. on Jan. 15, officers responded to a drive-by shooting near 2400 N. Vandalia.

During the shooting, a 6-year-old girl was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Monday evening, a 17-year-old male was arrested on Shooting With Intent to Kill and Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony complaints.

Officials said the 17-year-old is the one who fired the shots that hit the 6-year-old girl.

Rocky Serna was arrested for being an accomplice to the shooting Sunday evening.

Rocky Serna. Image courtesy: Tulsa County Detention Center.

Tulsa investigators said Serna was driving the vehicle when the shots were fired.

The 17-year-old will likely be charged as a Youthful Offender, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

When the District Attorney files charges in this case, more information about the 17-year-old will be released.

The 6-year-old is currently still hospitalized.