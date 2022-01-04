Tulsa police: 75 shots fired during shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are investigating a shootout with more than 75 shots being fired.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, officers were called out to the 6000 block S. Newport as multiple people reported shots being fired in the area.

A witness told dispatchers that eight to nine men in black clothing and ski masks were shooting at the entrance of Savannah Landing.

When police arrived at the scene, they found four vehicles with multiple bullet holes. Two homes had been hit by the gunfire, including one with multiple children inside.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Crime scene investigators found and recovered more than 75 shell casings at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.