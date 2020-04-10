1  of  2
Live Now
Oklahoma Governor Stitt gives update on state budget Oklahoma Governor Stitt gives update on coronavirus crisis

Tulsa police arrest burglary suspects

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Three men were arrested in Tulsa in connection to a burglary, police say.

On Tuesday, just before 5 p.m., officers were called to the area of 300 West Tecumseh Street about a burglary in progress.

When they arrived, they contacted the homeowner who stated that when he came home he saw three guys loading his belongings into two pickup trucks that were parked in his driveway.

Police were able to take the three into custody and identified them as Bradly Chambers, Ronnie Cothran, and Joshua West.

Left to right: Bradly Chambers, Joshua West, Ronnie Cothran

The three were arrested for second-degree burglary.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter