Tulsa police arrest burglary suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Three men were arrested in Tulsa in connection to a burglary, police say.

On Tuesday, just before 5 p.m., officers were called to the area of 300 West Tecumseh Street about a burglary in progress.

When they arrived, they contacted the homeowner who stated that when he came home he saw three guys loading his belongings into two pickup trucks that were parked in his driveway.

Police were able to take the three into custody and identified them as Bradly Chambers, Ronnie Cothran, and Joshua West.

Left to right: Bradly Chambers, Joshua West, Ronnie Cothran

The three were arrested for second-degree burglary.