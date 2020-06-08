Tulsa police arrest hotel security guard in connection to fatal shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A homicide suspect was arrested in Tulsa over the weekend following a shooting at a hotel.

On Saturday, around noon, Tulsa police responded to a shooting at the Knight’s Inn at 1000 S. Garnett.

The security guard for the hotel, Christopher Straight, had allegedly been involved in an altercation with the victim.

Investigators discovered that the victim was walking past Straight’s vehicle when Straight emerged and reportedly sprayed the victim with pepper spray, “seemingly without warning,” police say.

An altercation then ensued when the victim assaulted Straight with his fists.

Straight then pulled out his pistol and allegedly shot the victim, who later died from his injuries.

Straight is being charged with first-degree manslaughter, police say.