Tulsa police arrest man for murder of woman, child

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa say they have arrested a man accused of murdering a woman and a child earlier this week.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 7, Tulsa police officers were called to a reported shooting in the 500 block of E. Tecumseh.

When officers arrived, they learned that Chantell Mitchell and a child were both shot and killed inside the home.

Investigators were quickly able to identify a suspect and arrested Howard Peeples.

He was arrested on two complaints of first-degree murder.

LATEST STORIES: