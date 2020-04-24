Live Now
Tulsa police arrest two homicide suspects

Daijon Welch and Lasha Walker

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people were arrested in connection to a homicide in Tulsa this week, police say.

On Wednesday, around 8 p.m., police were called to 8201 E. Skelly Drive for a shooting.

When police arrived they found two people inside a room with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, Cameron Wilson, died at the scene from his injuries, and the second victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers were able to find a male and female fleeing from the scene.

Tulsa police say the male suspect, Daijon Welch, had a noticeable amount of mud on his hands.

Through some field investigation officers traced the suspects path and located a 9mm firearm partially buried in the mud.

Welch and the female suspect, Lasha Walker, were taken to be interviewed.

Authorities say it appears that the primary motive for the homicide was a drug deal gone bad.

Welch was arrested for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony. Walker was arrested for accessory to first-degree murder.

