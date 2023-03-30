TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department says two people have been arrested on numerous outstanding warrants, and one now faces additional speeding and drug charges, after a traffic stop on I-244.

Tulsa officials say an officer was responding to a wreck Tuesday afternoon when he spotted a U-Haul pickup driving 90+ mph in a 65 mph zone on I-244.

During the traffic stop, the officer discovered the driver, Joshua Cole, had 21 City of Tulsa warrants.

Image courtesy Tulsa Police Department.

Originally, Cole was taken to the City of Tulsa jail where he was booked for his warrants and speeding.

However, officers found nearly 20 grams of a crystal substance in Cole’s sock during booking. Police say that substance field tested positive for fentanyl.

Authorities added Carrying Drugs into Jail and Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl complaints to Cole’s booking sheet.

A passenger in the U-Haul, Lawrence Dunagan, was also arrested for several outstanding city warrants.