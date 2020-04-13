Tulsa police: Be on lookout for scam involving department

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa police are warning the public of a scam after a resident was scammed out of several thousands of dollars.

According to the department, scammers are able to make it appear as though they are calling from a Tulsa Police Department phone number.

The scammers contacted a local resident and claimed that the citizen had a warrant and needed to pay for it or she would be arrested.

The scammers used several names of Tulsa officers that are active and retired, and also used mailing addresses that seemed legitimate.

The department says the scammers came across as “very believable” and were able to get several thousands of dollars from the victim.

Tulsa police say they will never ask for any payment of any kind from you.

If you receive a call like this, call the department’s non-emergency number, 918-596-9222, to verify the information of who is calling you.

And, if a detective in plain clothes comes to your home, always ask to see their badge and Tulsa Police Department identification card.