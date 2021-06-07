Tulsa police, citizens work together to keep man from jumping off bridge

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa police officers teamed up with citizens in order to rescue a suicidal man who was threatening to jump off a local bridge.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, Tulsa officers were called to a suicidal subject who was standing on the Yale Bridge over I-244.

Immediately, police worked to block traffic on I-244, while EMSA paramedics and firefighters set up nearby.

Authorities say they started talking with the man, who appeared to be in a state of distress.

Officials say before the man was able to jump from the bridge, several officers and citizens grabbed the man’s shirt and pants through the fence to hold him back.

At one point, the officers even handcuffed the man’s pants to the fence to make sure he didn’t fall.

Firefighters worked with police to cut part of the fence and pull the man to safety.

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.