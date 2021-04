TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Staff members at the Oklahoma office of a U.S. senator were scrambling after someone called in a bomb threat.

Investigators say someone called U.S. Capitol Police, threatening to blow up U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s Tulsa office on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tulsa Police Department’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene and evacuated the building.

No explosive devices were found.

Now, officials are working to determine who made the threat.