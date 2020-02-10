Tulsa Police Department looking for man wanted for kidnapping, other crimes

Anthony McCray is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Tulsa Police Department.

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department is looking for a man wanted for kidnapping and “other heinous crimes,” police say.

According to the department, they are looking for 32-year-old Anthony McCray.

McCray is wanted out of Tulsa County for kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm.

He is described as a black male, standing 6’2″, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say when he is arrested, he will be held on a $205,000 bond.

If you have any information, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS or submit a tip online.