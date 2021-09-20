Tulsa police investigate deadly home invasion

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Tulsa say they are searching for suspects connected to a deadly home invasion.

Around 9 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a shooting at a home near Quebec and Young St. in north Tulsa.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of 34-year-old Mitchell Roberts.

The victim’s girlfriend told investigators that they were asleep in a back bedroom when three men forced their way into the home.

She says Roberts came out of the bedroom to see what was going on and was shot.

Officials say the three suspects are described as white men in their 30s, and they were last seen armed with pistols.

If you have any information on the case, call Tulsa CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-COPS.