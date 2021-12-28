Tulsa police investigate murder of 13-year-old

13 year old killed in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are investigating the murder of a 13-year-old, who was found shot to death early Monday morning.

Investigators say the victim is the second teenager killed in Tulsa in less than a week.

On Monday morning, Tulsa police officers were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex near 61st and Peoria.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 13-year-old lying on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Authorities say they are also investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in west Tulsa where another 13-year-old was shot and killed. However, they say these crimes are not connected.

