TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman was found dead in her apartment in Tulsa Saturday night.

According to Tulsa Police, officers responded to the Autumn Ridge Apartments around 7 p.m. on Saturday to check on a resident.

Neighbors noticed the woman hadn’t been spending time outside like she usually did. They also noticed her dog had spent the night outside.

TPD was also made aware of an alleged domestic disturbance coming from the apartment on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman deceased inside of her apartment. Investigators began looking into the incident.

No more information is available at this time.