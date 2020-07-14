Tulsa police investigating murder of 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa police are investigating after a shooting claimed the life of a 16-year-old male.

On July 11, just after 1:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the entrance of the Seminole Hills Apartments.

A witness stated they were walking in front of the apartments when a light-colored vehicle approached from the east on Virgin St. and fired multiple shots at them.

The victim was shot once in the torso. He was transported to the hospital where he later died. The witness was transported to the detective division for interview.

Numerous shell casings were located in the street in front of the complex.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

