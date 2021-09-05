Tulsa police issue Silver Alert for missing 79-year-old woman

Local
Posted: / Updated:
silver alert graphic

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old woman around 8:00 a.m.

Judith Wilson, 79, has been reported missing by authorities in Tulsa.

Wilson is described as a white female last seen wearing a pink shirt with a blue skirt.

The Silver Alert states she “is under proven medical or physical disability” and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Please immediately call 911 or Tulsa police at (918) 596-9222 if you see Wilson or know of her whereabouts.

Article written by Bailey J. Pope

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter