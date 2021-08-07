Tulsa police issue Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old man who left hospital against medical advice

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man who left a hospital against the advice of hospital staff.

Donald Ross, 80, went missing at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, after he left St. John Medical Center, 1923 S. Utica Ave., in a cab. Medical staff advised Ross to not leave the hospital, according to the Silver Alert.

Ross is described as a black male last seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering and dark pants.

He is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the Silver Alert states.

Please immediately call 911 or Tulsa police at (918) 596-9222 if you see Ross or know of his whereabouts.