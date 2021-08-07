Tulsa police issue Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old man who left hospital against medical advice

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man who left a hospital against the advice of hospital staff.

Donald Ross, 80, went missing at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, after he left St. John Medical Center, 1923 S. Utica Ave., in a cab. Medical staff advised Ross to not leave the hospital, according to the Silver Alert.

Ross is described as a black male last seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering and dark pants.

He is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the Silver Alert states.

Please immediately call 911 or Tulsa police at (918) 596-9222 if you see Ross or know of his whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter