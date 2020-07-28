Tulsa police looking for homicide suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa police are looking for a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday, just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting near E Admiral Place and S 189th E Ave.

Police say Daniel Morgan was shot multiple times outside of the residence where he died.

Morgan was determined to be a Cherokee Nation citizen, therefore, the FBI was notified, and they responded.

On Monday, a federal warrant was issued for suspect Kyle Sago, 30, for first-degree murder in Indian Country.

Latest stories: