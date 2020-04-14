Tulsa police looking for man in connection to homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa police are looking for a man in connection to a deadly stabbing.

On Sunday, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to 2500 N. Birmingham in reference to a stabbing call.

Police say the victim, Jimmy Johnson, was stabbed and died from his injuries.

Authorities are looking for Mitchell Folsom in connection to the incident.

Mitchell Folsom

If you know where he is, call 911 and report it immediately.

Or, if you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.