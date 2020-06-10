Tulsa police looking for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa police say they are looking for a missing 72-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s.

Authorities are searching for Brenda J. Carter, who is described as a black female, 4’11”, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair that is turning gray.

Carter has not been seen since the evening of June 8 in Tulsa in the area of 6808 S. Rockford. She was wearing a white sweater, white t-shirt, blue pants and black slippers.

Her current clothing description is unknown.

She was driving a 2005 white Ford Taurus with the Oklahoma tag GUZ345.

If you know her whereabouts, call police.

