TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are searching for a man who may be in danger.

On Tuesday, the Tulsa Police Department issued an alert for 43-year-old Cory James Couling.

Couling was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday in the 1400 block of E. 41st St. in Tulsa.

Officials say Couling has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and may be in danger.

He is described as a white man with a tattoo of a court jester on his ankle.

No other description was provided.

If you have any information on Couling’s whereabouts, call 911.