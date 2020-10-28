Tulsa police officer dies from COVID-19 complications

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a Tulsa police officer has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Officer Jerad Lindsey started his career with the Tulsa Police Department in 2005.

Jerad Lindsey

During his career, he worked as a patrol officer and was recently the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police Chairman of the Board of Directors. He was also the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police Vice President.

On Wednesday morning, officials say Lindsey died due to complications from COVID-19. He was just 40-years-old.

He is survived by his spouse and two young sons.

