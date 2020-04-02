Tulsa police officer tests positive for COVID-19

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – The Tulsa Police Department says one of their own has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The officer was already under quarantine and the officer did test positive,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin told KJRH.

As a precaution, several other officers are now in quarantine.

Areas of buildings with the possibility of being contaminated were cleaned and disinfected.

“All of our stations are being disinfected on a routine basis. We have a city crew that goes around and does nothing but decontamination now,” said Franklin.

Franklin says the department is planning ahead if more officers become infected.

“We will always have enough numbers to be on the street. If that means that at some point in time that we run out of personal from the patrol division, we’re going to take people from detective division and some of our non-uniformed position and put them back in uniform,” Franklin said.

Franklin adds that everyone should stay at home as much as possible to keep everyone protected.

“We are not any different than any other piece of a community. We are just as susceptible,” he said.