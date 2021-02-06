Tulsa Police: Promenade Mall shoe store employee pulls out gun, shoots customer who became violent

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – An employee of Finish Line at Tulsa’s Promenade Mall pulled out a gun and shot a customer who became violent Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Tulsa Police Department officials told Tulsa-based station KTUL that an argument erupted between the employee and two customers inside the store.

The two customers and several of their acquaintances then attacked the employee.

The employee pulled out a handgun, prompting the attackers to flee.

The employee opened fire as the suspects were fleeing, shooting the primary attacker in the hip and shoulder areas.

