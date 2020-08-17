Tulsa police searching for missing and endangered 5-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Tulsa Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered 5-year-old child.

On Aug. 14, a judge ordered that 5-year-old Khyren James Doolin be placed with his father immediately.

However, the boy’s mother has not turned him over.

Khyren Doolin is a black male, standing 3’2″ tall, and weighing 40 to 45 pounds. He has long black hair, brown eyes and a gap between his two top teeth and is missing his bottom two front teeth. He also has visible eczema on his arms and legs.

He was last seen wearing a Paw Patrol shirt, black and blue shorts, and black flip flops on Aug. 1. Officials say that is when the boy’s father dropped him off for the mother’s court ordered visitation.

At this point, he is considered missing and endangered.

Officers have made several attempts to find Khyren or his mother, Kennetra Wiggins, but have had no success.

LATEST STORIES: