Tulsa police searching for missing children

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department says the search for two missing children is still underway after the mother allegedly refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Officials are looking for 2-year-old Miracle Crook and 1-year-old Tony Crook who were last seen near the Shoreline Apartments in Tulsa, near East 21st St. and I-44, around 9 a.m. on May 22.

KJRH reports the children were with their mother, Donisha Willis, when they went missing.

On the night of May 21, Willis’ parents and sister stopped by the apartment.

The last time the children were seen was on surveillance video at Ryan’s Mingo, a convenience store near the complex, around 8:30 a.m. the next morning. They were with Willis at the time, police say.

“That’s the last time we saw them,” said Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin. “Those are the last images we have and we believe that’s what they were wearing.”

About 30 minutes later that morning, a witness saw the children at the apartment with Willis.

However since then, the children have not been seen, and Willis was found passed out on the couch by police at the apartment.

She allegedly became “verbally abusive,” KJRH reports, saying she didn’t care when asked where the children were.

Lt. John Adams says Willis is not giving any information on the whereabouts of the children and refused to cooperate.

“Canvassed the apartment complex several times. Helicopter. Did everything we could,” Adams said.

Tulsa police say they have “scoured the area numerous times with K9 assistance, dive team, Helicopters, officers knocking on every door, searching every field, every ditch, every bush, following every lead in and out of our city.

“We’ve spoken to the father and the mother and did not get any additional information. We know that many people have asked about the Amber Alert, and it has been addressed in many posts. Since we don’t have a suspect we cannot use an Amber Alert and we don’t control the system.

“At this time the best thing to do is keep sharing the posts in hopes that anyone might have helpful information.”

Willis was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of assault and battery on a police officer after former conviction of a felony (AFCF) and child neglect AFCF.

Donisha Willis

If you have any information, call Tulsa police at 918-596-9222.