Tulsa police searching for protesters who painted ‘BLM’ on street during march

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are asking for the public’s help after several people painted ‘BLM’ on a Tulsa street.

On Oct. 10, several protesters painted ‘BLM’ on the street near 2nd and Cincinnati as Tulsa police took park in a ‘Back the Blue’ march.

A short time later, officials shut down the area to power wash the street.

Now, Tulsa police say they are searching for the protesters.

Recently, the Tulsa City Council voted to remove another ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural that was painted on Greenwood Ave.

