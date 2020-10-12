Tulsa police searching for protesters who painted ‘BLM’ on street during march

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are asking for the public’s help after several people painted ‘BLM’ on a Tulsa street.

On Oct. 10, several protesters painted ‘BLM’ on the street near 2nd and Cincinnati as Tulsa police took park in a ‘Back the Blue’ march.

A short time later, officials shut down the area to power wash the street.

Now, Tulsa police say they are searching for the protesters.

Recently, the Tulsa City Council voted to remove another ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural that was painted on Greenwood Ave.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter