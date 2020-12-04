Tulsa police searching for ‘skeleton scrapper’

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are searching for a man who took out some of his anger on a Halloween decoration.

On Oct. 17, surveillance cameras at a home near 31st and Riverside in Tulsa captured a man approaching a Halloween skeleton decoration.

Officials say he charged at the decoration, and drove it into the dire.

“Besides fighting outside his weight class, he destroyed someone’s property,” the Tulsa Police Department posted on Facebook.

If you have any information on the case, call Tulsa CrimeStoppers.

