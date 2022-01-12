Tulsa police searching for stolen car worth over $200,000

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1967 SHELBY GT500CR MUSTANG (Photo: Business Wire)

Generic 1967 SHELBY GT500CR MUSTANG (Photo: Business Wire)

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are asking for the public’s help as they search for a car worth more than $200,000.

Officials with the Tulsa Police Department say a rare 1967 Shelby Mustang GT 500 was stolen in Tulsa on Jan. 7, right outside of downtown in the Pearl District.

The car has a black interior, a 4-speed manual transmission, a fairly loud exhaust, and a voodoo camshaft sticker on the rear spoiler.

Authorities say the car is worth over $200,000.

Visit Tulsa police’s Facebook page for more information about the vehicle.

If you have any information on the crime, call Tulsa CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-COPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter