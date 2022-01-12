Tulsa police searching for stolen car worth over $200,000

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are asking for the public’s help as they search for a car worth more than $200,000.

Officials with the Tulsa Police Department say a rare 1967 Shelby Mustang GT 500 was stolen in Tulsa on Jan. 7, right outside of downtown in the Pearl District.

The car has a black interior, a 4-speed manual transmission, a fairly loud exhaust, and a voodoo camshaft sticker on the rear spoiler.

Authorities say the car is worth over $200,000.

Visit Tulsa police’s Facebook page for more information about the vehicle.

If you have any information on the crime, call Tulsa CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-COPS.