Tulsa police searching for suspects who used Buick to break into business

Local

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are asking for the public’s help as they search for suspects who used a 1996 Buick Century as their tool to break into a business.

Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Tulsa police officers responded to a burglary at Twisters Wireless, near 41st and Sheridan.

Investigators say a suspect drove a 1996 Buick Century to break through the front glass of the store.

At that point, several suspects ran into the store and stole about $15,000 worth of phones, tablets, and watches.

Officials say the suspects abandoned the Buick, and they believe it was stolen.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (918) 569-COPS.

