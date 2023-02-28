Man police want to speak with in regards to violent assault. Credit: Tulsa Police

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Detectives in Tulsa are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a violent kidnapping and assault.

Around 1 a.m. on Christmas Day, investigators say a woman was sitting in her car near 90th and Delaware.

At that point, the suspect walked up to the car, opened the driver’s door and demanded that the woman drive him to 51st and Peoria.

Officials with the Tulsa Police Department say the suspect eventually switched spots with the victim and began driving.

At some point, investigators allege that the suspect assaulted the victim several times, causing her to lose consciousness.

She was able to stumble into a convenience store near 41st and Garnett to ask for help.

She was rushed to a local hospital with multiple severe injuries to her face.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 30-years-old, with dark hair and dark eyes. Officials say he did not have any tattoos on his face or neck.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Tulsa CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-COPS.