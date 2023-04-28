TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are warning Oklahomans about an extortion scam that is originating in the Dominican Republic.

Officials with the Tulsa Police Department say they have received information about multiple cases of extortion that target Hispanic, Spanish-speaking men.

An adult Hispanic female will usually add the victim on Facebook and ask for their phone number.

The woman and the victim will talk on the phone and then video chat. During those video chats, police say sexual actions are performed and filmed without the victim’s consent.

“The woman then creates a Facebook post in which she shares intimate pictures and edited videos of the victim in which he appears to be video chatting with an underage girl, not an adult woman. It accuses the victim of being a pedophile. The Facebook post also includes the victim’s phone number and Facebook profile,” a post by the department read.

The suspect will then demand $2,000 from the victim to remove the Facebook post.

Officials say other people will contact the victim, including someone who says he was also a victim of the extortion. However, this person says an “officer” helped him.

When the victim speaks to the “officer,” that person convinces the victim to send money to the suspect.

“If you or anyone you know has been a victim of this kind of extortion, DO NOT pay these people. They are located in the Dominican Republic and not in Tulsa,” the department said.

The person claiming to be an “officer” is not real and officials say there is no way to completely remove pictures or videos once they are shared online.

“We recommend not accepting friend requests from people you don’t know or haven’t met in person. Do NOT engage in sexual acts on video calls in which strangers can edit or use the images against you,” the post read.