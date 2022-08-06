OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tulsa Public Schools is asking the State School Board to reconsider its accreditation being downgraded.

The State School Board downgraded both Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools to accreditation with warning for allegedly violating the state’s anti-critical race theory law.

The School Board voted 4-2 to downgrade accreditation after a teacher complained that a training video violated the new state law.

Tulsa World reported that they obtained a letter from Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist in which she formally asked the board to reconsider the downgrade.

Gist says in the letter obtained by Tulsa World, “It is clear the OSDE erred in this determination because — from the beginning of the training video to the end — the written language on the slides and the words heard in the audio are identical.”

She goes on to say, “Stated another way, because the OSDE found that there was no violation of HB 1775 in the slides, it is factually impossible for the audio to be unlawful.”

The board took issue with the audio in the video. Gist argues in the letter that she does not understand how the board took exception since they never saw or heard any of the training video or audio.