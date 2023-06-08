An empty classroom at the Utopia Independent School on May 26, 2022 in Utopia, Texas. (Photo by Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma public school district is using a recruitment incentive to try and attract educators.

This week, the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved extending the deadline for a $4,000 hiring incentive for educators joining the district in the 2023-2024 school year.

Teachers who hold certifications in special education, advanced math and science subjects, world languages, and other hard-to-fill roles are eligible for an additional $2,000 incentive.

“The teacher shortage is not only an Oklahoma problem. It is a nationwide problem, so it is imperative we offer a competitive starting salary, raises, extra duty pay, and incentives to join our community,” said Executive Director of Talent Management Tasha Johnson. “That sense of community is something we stress to prospective teachers. Because despite being the largest school district in the state, Tulsa Public Schools is a collection of community schools. Teachers get to know and form meaningful relationships with their students, the parents, and colleagues.”

Officials say in order to receive the incentive, teachers must hold a standard teaching certificate, be new to the Tulsa Public Schools District, and sign a 2023-2024 provisional contract with the district by June 30.