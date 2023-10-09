TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa has confirmed that Mr. Hughes Van Ellis, 102, Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor, has passed.

A statement on behalf of Mr. Hughes Van Ellis’ Family by State Rep.Regina Goodwin says,

“Mr. Hughes Van Ellis, 102, passed Mon. Oct. 9th at 11:30 am in Denver, Colorado. A loving family man, he was known as “Uncle Redd”. He was among the three last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the most horrific acts of racist terrorism on American soil.

A WWIl , war veteran, Mr. Ellis, bravely served America, even as he spent a lifetime awaiting atonement related to the Tulsa Race Massacre. Mr. Ellis was aware, survivors, his sister Mrs. Viola Ford Fletcher,109 , Mrs. Lessie Benningfield Randle, 108 and family descendants were recently at our state capitol interim study focused on 2001 state commissioned reparation recommendations.

Two days ago, Mr. Ellis, urged us to keep fighting for justice. In the midst of his death, there remains an undying sense of right and wrong. Mr. Ellis was assured we would remain steadfast and we repeated to him, his own words, “ We Are One” and we lastly expressed our love.

The scripture of Jeremiah 6 reads “ This is what the Lord says: “Stand at the crossroads and look; ask for the ancient paths, ask where the good way is, and walk in it, and you will find rest for your souls. “ We celebrate the rare life of Mr. Hughes Van Ellis who inspires us still!”

Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa