TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A recent survey has revealed the top five stateside destinations for those looking to celebrate Oktoberfest.

According to HomeToGo, the cities were ranked based on search traffic and regional vacation rental prices.

Top stateside destinations for Oktoberfest celebrations:

Helen, Georgia: Median Nightly Price – $376.63 Tulsa, Oklahoma: Median Nightly Price – $216.88 New York, New York: Median Nightly Price – $330.08 Wenatchee, Washington: Median Nightly Price – $152.87 Orlando, Florida: Median Nightly Price – $238.04

Officials say the survey showed where a sample of U.S. travelers researched places to stay during the fall and winter.

HomeToGo’s 2023/24 Autumn Winter Travel Forecast determined Tulsa to be the #2 stateside destination for those wanting to celebrate the holiday.

The entire survey can be found here.