OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two men trying to regulate the entrance to the State Board of Education meeting led to one allegedly assaulting a Tulsa teacher.

According to a police report, an unnamed man “grabbed” and “began pushing” the woman, “telling her she does not have a number and she cannot go in.”

Witnesses said the man and Leonard Scott, a retired veteran, also known as “Old Ranger,” were handing out numbers to all the people waiting to get into the meeting.

The numbers represented the order in which people could go inside.

With dozens of people filling up the hallway, some people respected the attempt at the number system.

“The veteran was trying to line the ladies and gentlemen up to come in not to make a disturbance,” said a woman in attendance.

However, that is not allowed because it is first come first serve.

When a Tulsa teacher tried to go around the two men, one of them allegedly got physical.

“And he grabbed her arm and blocked her and swung her and it was very violent and disturbing,” said Ashley Daly, a parent and witness to the alleged assault.

Both Scott and the man accused of assaulting the teacher were escorted out of the building.

Video from witness to the assault

Daly has been attending the State Board of Education meetings since August.

“More and more people are coming now,” said Daly.

Example of numbers being handed out

The teacher that was allegedly assaulted did not want to speak on the record for the fear of retaliation.

A police report was filed with Oklahoma City Police Department.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are the agency in charge and should have a report released next week.

Daly said over the months, the crowds have been growing at the monthly meetings and the people are getting more hostile.

“This was scary, and educators and parents shouldn’t come to meetings at the state board of education and feel afraid,” said the parent.