Tulsa trucking employee dies after falling off semi-trailer in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who works for a Tulsa trucking company died following an industrial accident in Del City on Wednesday.

Steven Ray Hopkins, 41, died from head injuries as he was being transported to OU Medical Center, according to a Del City Police Department news release.

Del City Police and Fire were called to Watco Companies, 451 N. Sunnylane Road, regarding an industrial accident.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Hopkins fell off an unoccupied semi-trailer and suffered “significant head trauma,” the news release states.

Medical personnel started giving Hopkins aid prior to his death, according to the news release.

“Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time,” the news release states.

Hopkins was an employee of 4s Trucking.