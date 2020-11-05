Tulsa vs. Navy game postponed due to COVID-19 cases

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Golden Hurricane fans will have to wait to see the University of Tulsa take on Navy following at least one positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

On Thursday morning, the American Athletic Conference announced that the game between the University of Tulsa and Navy has been posted due to positive COVID-19 cases at the Naval Academy and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes.

The game was originally set to be played on Saturday, Nov. 7.

At this point, officials say Tulsa and Navy do not share a common open date through the rest of the 2020 season.

Conference leaders say they are looking at a number of rescheduling options.

