Tulsa vs. Navy game postponed due to COVID-19 cases

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Golden Hurricane fans will have to wait to see the University of Tulsa take on Navy following at least one positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
On Thursday morning, the American Athletic Conference announced that the game between the University of Tulsa and Navy has been posted due to positive COVID-19 cases at the Naval Academy and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes.
The game was originally set to be played on Saturday, Nov. 7.
At this point, officials say Tulsa and Navy do not share a common open date through the rest of the 2020 season.
Conference leaders say they are looking at a number of rescheduling options.
LATEST STORIES:
- 32 Oklahomans hospitalized with the flu this season
- 20-year-old Kansas candidate-elect who admitted to revenge porn says he’s learned from mistakes
- Watch soon: Nevada expected to release new results in presidential race
- Pioneering Black doll Baby Nancy joins Toy Hall of Fame
- Georgia Secretary of State to hold news conference on election results