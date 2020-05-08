Tulsa woman attempting to cross interstate in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while she was attempting to cross an interstate in Tulsa this week.

It happened Thursday, just before 10 p.m., on I-44 westbound at Riverside Drive in Tulsa.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Sharon Rodriguez, of Tulsa, was attempting to cross I-44 when she was struck by a Chevrolet Sonic.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition with leg and head injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Sonic, and a passenger, were not injured.