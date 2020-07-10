Tulsa woman sentenced to prison for firearms, methamphetamine charges

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Tulsa woman was sentenced last month in federal court for firearms and drug violations.

Brittany Michele Osborn, 33, of Tulsa, was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by three years supervised release. The court recommended Osborn be placed in a facility where she can participate in the Residential Drug Abuse Program.

“Guns and drugs are a dangerous combination. The seriousness of Brittany Osborn’s crimes is reflected in her 12-year-sentence. Gun crimes mean hard time in the federal system,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “I am thankful for the partnership between my prosecutors and our federal, state, tribal, and local law enforcement agencies. Together, we are working to investigate and prosecute drug and gun related crimes in hopes of making our community safer.”

In March, Osborn pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. In her written plea agreement, Osborn admitted that she possessed firearms and ammunition as well as 30 grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. As a previously convicted felon, Osborn is prohibited form possessing a firearm.

On Dec. 12, 2019, U.S. Marshals located Brittany Osborn on an outstanding warrant. Officers discovered approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine, packaged in several small baggies, as well as numerous digital scales and empty baggies.

The following firearms were located in the room:

Umarex,.22 caliber, semi-automatic rifle, with a scope;

Glock, 9 x 19mm caliber, semi-automatic pistol;

Walther .22 caliber, semi-automatic pistol;

Marlin Firearms Co. .22 caliber, semi-automatic rifle; and

More than 100 rounds of ammunition

