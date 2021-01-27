Tulsa woman whose children drowned in creek pleads guilty to lesser charges

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The woman whose two young children walked away from their Tulsa home and later drowned in a creek has been sentenced to prison.

Donisha Willis was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Willis was initially charged with second-degree murder, but recent court records show that she pled guilty to lesser charges of child neglect on Monday.

Her three-year-old daughter, Miracle Crook, and two-year-old son, Tony Crook, disappeared from their home last May.

Officials said the children were seen at a convenience store and then at their apartment complex with Willis.

Miracle and Tony Crook
Miracle and Tony Crook

When investigators went to the family’s apartment, they found Willis passed out on a couch.

She allegedly became “verbally abusive,” KJRH reports, saying she didn’t care when asked where the children were.

Surveillance camera footage showed the two children walking near a creek, holding hands.

Miracle’s body was recovered from the Verdigris River on May 26. Tony’s body was found in Bird Creek in Tulsa the following day.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter