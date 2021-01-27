Tulsa woman whose children drowned in creek pleads guilty to lesser charges

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The woman whose two young children walked away from their Tulsa home and later drowned in a creek has been sentenced to prison.

Donisha Willis was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Willis was initially charged with second-degree murder, but recent court records show that she pled guilty to lesser charges of child neglect on Monday.

Her three-year-old daughter, Miracle Crook, and two-year-old son, Tony Crook, disappeared from their home last May.

Officials said the children were seen at a convenience store and then at their apartment complex with Willis.

Miracle and Tony Crook

When investigators went to the family’s apartment, they found Willis passed out on a couch.

She allegedly became “verbally abusive,” KJRH reports, saying she didn’t care when asked where the children were.

Surveillance camera footage showed the two children walking near a creek, holding hands.

Miracle’s body was recovered from the Verdigris River on May 26. Tony’s body was found in Bird Creek in Tulsa the following day.