Tulsa woman whose children drowned in creek pleads guilty to lesser charges

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The woman whose two young children walked away from their Tulsa home and later drowned in a creek has been sentenced to prison.
Donisha Willis was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Willis was initially charged with second-degree murder, but recent court records show that she pled guilty to lesser charges of child neglect on Monday.
Her three-year-old daughter, Miracle Crook, and two-year-old son, Tony Crook, disappeared from their home last May.
Officials said the children were seen at a convenience store and then at their apartment complex with Willis.
When investigators went to the family’s apartment, they found Willis passed out on a couch.
She allegedly became “verbally abusive,” KJRH reports, saying she didn’t care when asked where the children were.
Surveillance camera footage showed the two children walking near a creek, holding hands.
Miracle’s body was recovered from the Verdigris River on May 26. Tony’s body was found in Bird Creek in Tulsa the following day.