Tulsa Zoo preparing to reopen to public

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Zoo is preparing to reopen to the general public beginning next month.

Beginning May 25, the Tulsa Zoo will reopen with a members-only “thank you” week, and then to the general public on June 1.

Officials say the zoo will reopen with key changes in place to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. These changes include limiting the number of guests on zoo grounds, minimizing touch points, enabling proper social-distancing opportunities and increasing cleaning protocol.

One major change, zoo staff say, is that all guests, including members, will be required to make reservations in advance online for a three-hour visit.

Visit this website for details.