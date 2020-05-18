Tulsa Zoo preparing to reopen to public

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milo (right) and Mosley (left)
Courtesy: Tulsa Zoo

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Zoo is preparing to reopen to the general public beginning next month.

Beginning May 25, the Tulsa Zoo will reopen with a members-only “thank you” week, and then to the general public on June 1.

Officials say the zoo will reopen with key changes in place to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. These changes include limiting the number of guests on zoo grounds, minimizing touch points, enabling proper social-distancing opportunities and increasing cleaning protocol.

One major change, zoo staff say, is that all guests, including members, will be required to make reservations in advance online for a three-hour visit.

Visit this website for details.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter